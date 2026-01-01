Tension Erupts Over Displaced Shivling at Chhipitola Temple

A brief period of tension ensued after a Shivling was discovered displaced at a Shiva temple in Chhipitola, according to police reports on Thursday.

Locals claimed an unknown individual allegedly threw a brick at the temple, shifting the Shivling from its original location on Wednesday night. This act stirred resentment among the village community, who felt their religious sentiments were offended.

Police quickly responded to the scene to begin an investigation. Circle Officer Ajit Singh confirmed the Shivling had been misaligned but was promptly restored by temple authorities. No law and order issues persist, and an investigation, including CCTV review, is ongoing.