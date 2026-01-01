The Light & the Lotus: Celebrating Buddhist Heritage

In a significant cultural event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the grand international exposition of the Piprahwa Relics on Saturday. Uncovered in 1898, these relics are a cornerstone in the archaeological study of early Buddhism, offering insight into the life and teachings of Bhagwan Buddha.

The exposition, titled 'The Light & the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One,' is unique in its scope, bringing together the Piprahwa Relics alongside other authentic relics and archaeological materials from the National Museum in New Delhi and the Indian Museum in Kolkata. This event marks the first time these invaluable artifacts are being showcased collectively.

Organized thematically, the exhibition features diverse sections, including immersive films and digital reconstructions, to enhance public understanding of the relics' significance. The initiative reflects ongoing government efforts and public-private partnerships to preserve and celebrate India's cultural and spiritual legacy.

