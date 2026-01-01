Bhubaneswar's Year-End Liquor Boom: Sales and Seizures Soar

Alcoholic beverages worth Rs 32.55 crore were consumed in Bhubaneswar during the final week of 2025. The breakdown includes 2.80 lakh litres of IMFL for Rs 28.04 crore, 1.78 lakh litres of beer totaling Rs 3.56 crore, and 2.35 lakh litres of country-made liquor at Rs 94.20 lakh.

Officials noted the significant sales occurred between December 25 and December 31. Concurrently, the Excise Department's enforcement teams seized contraband valued at Rs 2.7 crore during the New Year's period.

Efforts to curb illegal activities led to the registration of 549 cases and the arrest of 95 individuals over a span of two days, highlighting the ongoing battle against illegal liquor activities in the region.