Bhubaneswar's Year-End Liquor Boom: Sales and Seizures Soar

In the last week of 2025, Bhubaneswar saw alcoholic beverage sales soar, with Indian-made foreign liquor, beer, and country liquor sales totaling Rs 32.55 crore. Meanwhile, excise enforcement efforts resulted in contraband seizures worth Rs 2.7 crore and the arrest of 95 individuals over two days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-01-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 20:08 IST
Alcoholic beverages worth Rs 32.55 crore were consumed in Bhubaneswar during the final week of 2025. The breakdown includes 2.80 lakh litres of IMFL for Rs 28.04 crore, 1.78 lakh litres of beer totaling Rs 3.56 crore, and 2.35 lakh litres of country-made liquor at Rs 94.20 lakh.

Officials noted the significant sales occurred between December 25 and December 31. Concurrently, the Excise Department's enforcement teams seized contraband valued at Rs 2.7 crore during the New Year's period.

Efforts to curb illegal activities led to the registration of 549 cases and the arrest of 95 individuals over a span of two days, highlighting the ongoing battle against illegal liquor activities in the region.

