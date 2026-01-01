Delhi Metro's Anti-Pollution Efforts: A Model for Clean Air

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is intensifying its efforts to combat pollution, an issue of significant concern for the city. At a recent meeting, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was briefed about DMRC's initiatives, including the installation of anti-smog guns and mist spray systems at various metro stations to ensure cleaner air.

According to officials, DMRC has deployed 83 anti-smog guns at construction sites, with an additional 20 planned. The guns are set to be fully installed by January 15. Stations such as Kashmere Gate, Samaypur Badli, and Dwarka Sector-21 are prioritized, among others. Mist spray systems have been installed in 37 stations, with plans to expand to all elevated stations by January 20.

Beyond pollution control, the DMRC is also committed to enhancing the aesthetics of the metro by planning artwork installations on 200 additional pillars by April 30. Maintenance work around metro stations is also being prioritized, aiding both environmental and urban aesthetic improvements.

