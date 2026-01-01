Left Menu

A Literary Extravaganza at the 99th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan

The 99th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan began in Satara, featuring a book exhibition and various literary events. It is set to culminate on January 4. Inaugurated by notable figures, the festival promises a plethora of activities that celebrate Marathi literature and culture.

The 99th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan was launched with grandeur in Satara on Thursday.

Held at the Swarajya Vistarak Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Sahityanagari, the event will run until January 4, with the ceremonial flag raised by Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal president Professor Milind Joshi.

Literature enthusiasts are flocking to the impressive book exhibition inaugurated by Dr. Tara Bhavalkar, who presided over the previous conference, creating a vibrant hub of literary exchange.

This literary city, adorned with thousands of books, serves as a knowledge treasure trove. Various thematic platforms exploring different literary facets have also been introduced.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and notable author Vishwas Patil will formally open the Sammelan. Attendees can look forward to an engaging lineup including 'kavi sammelans', symposiums, and discussions that illuminate the diverse aspects of Marathi literature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

