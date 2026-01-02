Left Menu

Daring Escape: Man Survives Bear Attack in Uttarakhand

A man named Kesar Singh Kathait sustained severe injuries during a bear attack in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand. The attack took place near a school, and Kathait defended himself with a sickle. Despite deep wounds, he was airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh and is recovering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 02-01-2026 00:45 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 00:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a harrowing encounter on Thursday, Kesar Singh Kathait was severely injured in a bear attack in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand. According to local officials, the attack occurred around 10 am in Khunana village while Kathait was tending to his sheep near a school.

Displaying remarkable resilience, Kathait, 40, managed to fend off the bear using a large sickle at his disposal. Mahavir Singh, the head of Khunana gram panchayat, stated that Kathait sustained serious head and hand injuries from the attack, which caused significant blood loss.

After receiving initial treatment in Nandanagar Primary Health Centre, Kathait was airlifted to AIIMS, Rishikesh, for further medical care with government assistance. Thankfully, his condition has since stabilized, offering a sigh of relief to the local community.

