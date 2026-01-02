Daring Escape: Man Survives Bear Attack in Uttarakhand

In a harrowing encounter on Thursday, Kesar Singh Kathait was severely injured in a bear attack in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand. According to local officials, the attack occurred around 10 am in Khunana village while Kathait was tending to his sheep near a school.

Displaying remarkable resilience, Kathait, 40, managed to fend off the bear using a large sickle at his disposal. Mahavir Singh, the head of Khunana gram panchayat, stated that Kathait sustained serious head and hand injuries from the attack, which caused significant blood loss.

After receiving initial treatment in Nandanagar Primary Health Centre, Kathait was airlifted to AIIMS, Rishikesh, for further medical care with government assistance. Thankfully, his condition has since stabilized, offering a sigh of relief to the local community.

