Javed Akhtar Addresses AI-Created Fake Video Allegations

Veteran writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar has spoken out against a viral AI-generated video falsely claiming his turn to religion. Describing the video as damaging fake news, Akhtar intends to report the incident to cyber police. He joins other celebrities facing similar AI-driven falsifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 11:37 IST
Veteran writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar has taken to social media to refute a viral video, which suggests he has 'turned to God.' Akhtar clarified that the video, produced using artificial intelligence, misrepresents his views and could tarnish his reputation.

In his statement on X, Akhtar condemned the circulation of such misleading AI-created content, noting its potential to harm his credibility. He is considering legal action against those responsible for the video and its dissemination.

This incident is part of a larger trend of AI-generated media falsely portraying celebrities, with other prominent figures like Rashmika Mandanna and Akshay Kumar also previously affected.

