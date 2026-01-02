Javed Akhtar Addresses AI-Created Fake Video Allegations

Veteran writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar has taken to social media to refute a viral video, which suggests he has 'turned to God.' Akhtar clarified that the video, produced using artificial intelligence, misrepresents his views and could tarnish his reputation.

In his statement on X, Akhtar condemned the circulation of such misleading AI-created content, noting its potential to harm his credibility. He is considering legal action against those responsible for the video and its dissemination.

This incident is part of a larger trend of AI-generated media falsely portraying celebrities, with other prominent figures like Rashmika Mandanna and Akshay Kumar also previously affected.