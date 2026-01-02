Chatha Pacha: A Cinematic Dive into Fort Kochi's Wrestling Scene

The highly anticipated film ''Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies'' is set to hit theaters worldwide on January 22, 2026. Directed by newcomer Adhvaith Nayar, the film delves into the gritty underworld of Fort Kochi's wrestling circuit, promising an intense cinematic experience.

The movie stars an impressive lineup including Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Ishan Shoukath, Vishak Nair, and Pooja Mohandas. Producers Shihan Shoukath and Ritesh Ramakrishnan have ensured that the film will resonate with audiences by releasing it in multiple languages such as Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Announcing the release date on Instagram, the makers shared an enticing poster, stirring excitement among fans. The caption read, "The Wait is Over! Chatha Pacha releases worldwide on January 22, 2026... Don't miss the fight." The film promises to be a vivid exploration of an underground culture that blends sport, drama, and passion.

(With inputs from agencies.)