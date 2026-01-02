Tamil Nadu: The Pillar of Indian Civilization

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan praised Tamil Nadu's deep-rooted impact on Indian culture during a ceremony in Chennai, stressing its historical importance as the foundation of Indian civilization.

Radhakrishnan lauded Tamil Nadu's inclusivity and hospitality, famously quoting 'Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir'. His remarks highlighted why Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes Tamil pride globally.

Various leaders acknowledged Radhakrishnan's political contributions, noting his selflessness and integrity, making parallels to figures like MGR and Swami Vivekananda. The ceremony included notable figures from politics and academia, celebrating his enduring influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)