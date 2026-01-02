Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: The Pillar of Indian Civilization

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan commended Tamil Nadu as the cornerstone of Indian civilization, highlighting its inclusivity and devotion. At a ceremony in Chennai, he praised Tamil hospitality and referenced Indian culture. Other leaders celebrated his integrity and political contributions, noting his influence and hospitality similar to historical figures.

Updated: 02-01-2026 22:15 IST
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan praised Tamil Nadu's deep-rooted impact on Indian culture during a ceremony in Chennai, stressing its historical importance as the foundation of Indian civilization.

Radhakrishnan lauded Tamil Nadu's inclusivity and hospitality, famously quoting 'Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir'. His remarks highlighted why Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes Tamil pride globally.

Various leaders acknowledged Radhakrishnan's political contributions, noting his selflessness and integrity, making parallels to figures like MGR and Swami Vivekananda. The ceremony included notable figures from politics and academia, celebrating his enduring influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

