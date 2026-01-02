Left Menu

Yemen on the Brink: Southern Separatists Push for Independence

Yemen's Southern Transitional Council plans a referendum on independence from the north, intensifying tensions with Saudi-backed forces. The UAE-backed separatists' move highlights division among Gulf powers and complicates Yemen's geopolitical landscape. Saudi and UAE diverge on regional policies, impacting OPEC decisions and ongoing Middle Eastern dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 23:53 IST
Yemen on the Brink: Southern Separatists Push for Independence

The Southern Transitional Council (STC) of Yemen declared its agenda to hold a referendum on southern independence within two years, heightening existing tensions with the north. As Saudi-backed forces strive to wrest control of regions seized by the separatists, the announcement underscores a rift within Gulf powers.

The STC's move arises amid a power shift following the separatists' December offensive, fracturing the coalition against the Houthis and revealing fissures between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The Hadramout province, recently captured by the STC, is of significant importance to the Saudis, marking it as a strategic site in the renewed conflict.

Amid the contention, the UAE announced a withdrawal of its forces from Yemen, echoing Saudi calls and attempting to de-escalate regional tensions. However, unresolved disputes and halted air traffic at Aden suggest persistent discord. The evolving crisis continues to test alliances, impacting geopolitical strategies and OPEC cohesion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Village Defence Groups Vigilant Amid Suspicious Activity in Doda

Village Defence Groups Vigilant Amid Suspicious Activity in Doda

 India
2
Transition at the Helm of Uttarakhand High Court

Transition at the Helm of Uttarakhand High Court

 India
3
Honoring the Brave: 478 Police Personnel Awarded DGP's Commendation Medals

Honoring the Brave: 478 Police Personnel Awarded DGP's Commendation Medals

 India
4
Uttarakhand High Court Leadership Transition

Uttarakhand High Court Leadership Transition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026