Yemen on the Brink: Southern Separatists Push for Independence
Yemen's Southern Transitional Council plans a referendum on independence from the north, intensifying tensions with Saudi-backed forces. The UAE-backed separatists' move highlights division among Gulf powers and complicates Yemen's geopolitical landscape. Saudi and UAE diverge on regional policies, impacting OPEC decisions and ongoing Middle Eastern dynamics.
The Southern Transitional Council (STC) of Yemen declared its agenda to hold a referendum on southern independence within two years, heightening existing tensions with the north. As Saudi-backed forces strive to wrest control of regions seized by the separatists, the announcement underscores a rift within Gulf powers.
The STC's move arises amid a power shift following the separatists' December offensive, fracturing the coalition against the Houthis and revealing fissures between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The Hadramout province, recently captured by the STC, is of significant importance to the Saudis, marking it as a strategic site in the renewed conflict.
Amid the contention, the UAE announced a withdrawal of its forces from Yemen, echoing Saudi calls and attempting to de-escalate regional tensions. However, unresolved disputes and halted air traffic at Aden suggest persistent discord. The evolving crisis continues to test alliances, impacting geopolitical strategies and OPEC cohesion.
