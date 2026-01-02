Olympic Dreams Dashed: Katharina Liensberger's Season-Ending Injury

Slalom star Katharina Liensberger, who clinched a silver medal for Austria at the 2022 Olympics, faces a major setback as she will miss the upcoming Milano Cortina Games. The athlete sustained several injuries in a training accident, including a fractured tibial plateau and a torn meniscus, necessitating surgery.

The 28-year-old's hopes for Olympic glory this year were dashed following a crash in St Michael. With the Olympics kicking off next month in Italy, Liensberger's absence is a significant blow to Austria's chances. She boasts a team gold and slalom silver from the Beijing Games and was the slalom world champion in 2021.

As elite skiers like Mikaela Shiffrin prepare for the slopes, Liensberger's injury highlights the physical demands and risks in competitive skiing. Unfortunately, she joins other injured athletes like Swiss champions Michelle Gisin and Lara Gut-Behrami, also facing the disappointment of missing the Games.