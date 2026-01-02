Left Menu

Olympic Dreams Dashed: Katharina Liensberger's Season-Ending Injury

Katharina Liensberger, Austria's 2022 Olympic slalom silver medallist, will miss the Milano Cortina Games due to a serious knee injury sustained during training. The injury, which includes a fractured tibial plateau and torn meniscus, requires surgery. This setback adds to the growing list of female skiers injured before the Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 23:55 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 23:55 IST
Olympic Dreams Dashed: Katharina Liensberger's Season-Ending Injury

Slalom star Katharina Liensberger, who clinched a silver medal for Austria at the 2022 Olympics, faces a major setback as she will miss the upcoming Milano Cortina Games. The athlete sustained several injuries in a training accident, including a fractured tibial plateau and a torn meniscus, necessitating surgery.

The 28-year-old's hopes for Olympic glory this year were dashed following a crash in St Michael. With the Olympics kicking off next month in Italy, Liensberger's absence is a significant blow to Austria's chances. She boasts a team gold and slalom silver from the Beijing Games and was the slalom world champion in 2021.

As elite skiers like Mikaela Shiffrin prepare for the slopes, Liensberger's injury highlights the physical demands and risks in competitive skiing. Unfortunately, she joins other injured athletes like Swiss champions Michelle Gisin and Lara Gut-Behrami, also facing the disappointment of missing the Games.

TRENDING

1
Honoring the Brave: 478 Police Personnel Awarded DGP's Commendation Medals

Honoring the Brave: 478 Police Personnel Awarded DGP's Commendation Medals

 India
2
Uttarakhand High Court Leadership Transition

Uttarakhand High Court Leadership Transition

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Congress Revamps with New District Presidents

Himachal Pradesh Congress Revamps with New District Presidents

 India
4
Jammu & Kashmir Fire Triggers Emergency Response in Kishtwar

Jammu & Kashmir Fire Triggers Emergency Response in Kishtwar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026