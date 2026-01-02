Fatal Confrontation at South Delhi Construction Site

In a shocking incident in south Delhi, a 25-year-old man named Gurmeet Singh was brutally beaten to death on the premises of an under-construction building, the police reported on Friday.

The police were alerted at around 10.30 am about a body found near the site's boundary wall in South Extension. A police team was dispatched to the scene, discovering Singh had multiple visible injuries. Crime scene investigators and forensic experts were summoned to collect evidence.

Initial inquiries suggest that Singh entered the site at night and engaged in an altercation with the site's labourers, who assaulted him, leading to fatal injuries. Authorities have detained five labourers for questioning, and a case has been registered. Police are investigating further as it appears to be a homicide case.