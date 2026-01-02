Left Menu

Political Clash Erupts in Telangana Over New Employment Law

The BJP in Telangana criticized CPI legislator Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao for his critical remarks about Prime Minister Modi. The controversy arose during a debate on the VB-G RAM G Act, a law replacing MGNREGA. The Telangana Assembly condemned the Center's actions, urging the continuation of the former law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-01-2026 23:58 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 23:58 IST
Political Clash Erupts in Telangana Over New Employment Law
  • Country:
  • India

A heated debate unfolded in the Telangana Assembly as BJP MLAs condemned CPI legislator Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao for derisive comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The remarks were made during a discussion on the newly introduced VB-G RAM G Act, which has replaced the previous MGNREGA.

Rao criticized the BJP-led NDA government for altering the rural employment scheme and removing Mahatma Gandhi's name from its title. This instigated an uproar among BJP members, prompting Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to assure that any offensive comments would be expunged from the official records.

The Telangana Assembly subsequently passed a resolution denouncing the Centre's decision to replace MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM G Act. In a rebuke to Rao's comments, Union Minister of State (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar berated communism's decline in India and demanded an apology, stating that India's progress under Modi contrasted with the stagnancy of Congress and Communist rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honoring the Brave: 478 Police Personnel Awarded DGP's Commendation Medals

Honoring the Brave: 478 Police Personnel Awarded DGP's Commendation Medals

 India
2
Uttarakhand High Court Leadership Transition

Uttarakhand High Court Leadership Transition

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Congress Revamps with New District Presidents

Himachal Pradesh Congress Revamps with New District Presidents

 India
4
Jammu & Kashmir Fire Triggers Emergency Response in Kishtwar

Jammu & Kashmir Fire Triggers Emergency Response in Kishtwar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026