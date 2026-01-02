Political Clash Erupts in Telangana Over New Employment Law

A heated debate unfolded in the Telangana Assembly as BJP MLAs condemned CPI legislator Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao for derisive comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The remarks were made during a discussion on the newly introduced VB-G RAM G Act, which has replaced the previous MGNREGA.

Rao criticized the BJP-led NDA government for altering the rural employment scheme and removing Mahatma Gandhi's name from its title. This instigated an uproar among BJP members, prompting Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to assure that any offensive comments would be expunged from the official records.

The Telangana Assembly subsequently passed a resolution denouncing the Centre's decision to replace MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM G Act. In a rebuke to Rao's comments, Union Minister of State (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar berated communism's decline in India and demanded an apology, stating that India's progress under Modi contrasted with the stagnancy of Congress and Communist rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)