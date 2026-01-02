Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat Defines RSS Beyond Common Misconceptions

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat clarifies misconceptions about the Sangh, insisting it's not a paramilitary organization nor defined by political affiliations. He encourages understanding through direct engagement, addressing false narratives, and addressing the Sangh's historic mission amidst India's repeated invasions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 02-01-2026 23:57 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 23:57 IST
Mohan Bhagwat Defines RSS Beyond Common Misconceptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the distinct identity of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), cautioning against viewing it simply as a paramilitary organization or equating it with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He explained that the RSS aims to unite Indian society, ensuring it remains independent from foreign powers.

Bhagwat highlighted a prevalent 'false narrative' about the Sangh, urging people to seek accurate information beyond platforms like Wikipedia. He stated that misconceptions often arise from superficial understandings, and invited individuals to comprehend the RSS's role by attending a 'shakha,' or branch meeting.

Referring to historical invasions, Bhagwat remarked on India's vulnerability to foreign conquerors, underscoring the importance of societal unity and virtue. He also noted the financial independence the RSS has achieved over its century-long existence, overcoming significant hardships without relying on external funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Village Defence Groups Vigilant Amid Suspicious Activity in Doda

Village Defence Groups Vigilant Amid Suspicious Activity in Doda

 India
2
Transition at the Helm of Uttarakhand High Court

Transition at the Helm of Uttarakhand High Court

 India
3
Honoring the Brave: 478 Police Personnel Awarded DGP's Commendation Medals

Honoring the Brave: 478 Police Personnel Awarded DGP's Commendation Medals

 India
4
Uttarakhand High Court Leadership Transition

Uttarakhand High Court Leadership Transition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026