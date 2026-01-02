In a recent address, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the distinct identity of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), cautioning against viewing it simply as a paramilitary organization or equating it with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He explained that the RSS aims to unite Indian society, ensuring it remains independent from foreign powers.

Bhagwat highlighted a prevalent 'false narrative' about the Sangh, urging people to seek accurate information beyond platforms like Wikipedia. He stated that misconceptions often arise from superficial understandings, and invited individuals to comprehend the RSS's role by attending a 'shakha,' or branch meeting.

Referring to historical invasions, Bhagwat remarked on India's vulnerability to foreign conquerors, underscoring the importance of societal unity and virtue. He also noted the financial independence the RSS has achieved over its century-long existence, overcoming significant hardships without relying on external funding.

