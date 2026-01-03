Revolutionizing Education: Himachal's 'Apna Vidyalaya' Program

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh has called on officials in each district to actively implement the 'Apna Vidyalaya' program, requiring an updated list of schools by January 5. This initiative aims to provide continuous guidance and mentorship to students lacking resources, as confirmed in a virtual meeting with deputy commissioners.

'Apna Vidyalaya' falls under the 'My School-My Pride' campaign, seeking to boost the quality of government schools through community involvement. The program invites citizens, NGOs, and retirees to support schools by offering career counselling, remedial classes, and infrastructure improvements.

Officials, including deputy commissioners and superintendents of police, must adopt and regularly inspect schools. This initiative also addresses social issues like drug abuse and emphasizes values and legal awareness. Beyond academics, officials report illegal properties linked to drug traffickers, promoting strict enforcement actions.

