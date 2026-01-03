Left Menu

US Attorney General Signals Legal Action Against Maduro and Flores

US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced criminal charges against Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Bondi promised that both would soon face justice in American courts. While Maduro's 2020 indictment was public, Flores' involvement had not previously been disclosed.

Caracas | Updated: 03-01-2026 18:10 IST
US Attorney General Pam Bondi has unveiled impending criminal charges against former Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. After a recent indictment in New York, Bondi assured that both individuals would soon confront the American legal system.

In a fervent social media declaration, Bondi stated that Maduro and Flores will inevitably face justice on American soil. This move follows Maduro's 2020 indictment, though Flores' legal ties to the case were previously undisclosed.

The revelation places pressure on Maduro and highlights increasing international scrutiny of his regime, with Bondi's statements underscoring the determination of US authorities to address charges against the Venezuelan pair.

(With inputs from agencies.)

