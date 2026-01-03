Political Tensions Flare in Kerala Over Youth Congress Leader's Reward Call

A political storm has brewed in Kerala following a Facebook post by Haris Mudur, Malappuram district president of the Youth Congress, promising rewards for physically attacking SNDP Yogam leader Vellappally Natesan over his recent controversial remarks.

The Youth Congress distanced itself from the statement, citing its commitment to non-violence. However, BJP leader K Gopalakrishnan criticized the post, describing it as emblematic of a 'jihadist mindset' and stressed on the need for BJP governance in Kerala for safety.

In response, Natesan has vowed not to retract his statements. The broader political disagreement has highlighted significant ideological rifts, with each party emphasizing different values and vision for Kerala's future political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)