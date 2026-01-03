Supreme Court to Decide on Bail for 2020 Delhi Riots Accused
The Supreme Court is set to announce its decision on January 5 regarding the bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and others involved in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. The accused are challenging a Delhi High Court order denying them bail under allegations of orchestrating the riots.
A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria will deliver the much-anticipated decision.
A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria will deliver the much-anticipated decision.
The top court reserved its judgment on December 10 after hearing detailed arguments from both defense attorneys and state representatives, centered on the accusations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act during the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in northeast Delhi, which resulted in 53 fatalities and extensive injuries.