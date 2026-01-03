Left Menu

BJP's Naqvi Critiques Opposition's Failed Strategies Leading to Political Decline

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi lambasted the opposition for undermining constitutional institutions, leading to their political decline. Highlighting BJP's electoral successes, he criticized the opposition's blame on the electoral system. Naqvi also addressed issues in Bangladesh and the perceived arrogance within the Congress and its allies.

Updated: 03-01-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 18:05 IST
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
  • Country:
  • India

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, a senior BJP figure, has launched a scathing critique against the opposition, accusing them of attacking constitutional institutions. Naqvi warned that such actions could result in their political extinction.

Highlighting the BJP's election success as a catalyst for opposition's faltering strategies, he stressed that blaming the electoral machinery wouldn't secure victories.

Naqvi addressed the issues in Bangladesh and described the Congress and its allies as a 'sinking ship,' criticizing their arrogance amidst dwindling public support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

