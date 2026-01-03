BJP's Naqvi Critiques Opposition's Failed Strategies Leading to Political Decline

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, a senior BJP figure, has launched a scathing critique against the opposition, accusing them of attacking constitutional institutions. Naqvi warned that such actions could result in their political extinction.

Highlighting the BJP's election success as a catalyst for opposition's faltering strategies, he stressed that blaming the electoral machinery wouldn't secure victories.

Naqvi addressed the issues in Bangladesh and described the Congress and its allies as a 'sinking ship,' criticizing their arrogance amidst dwindling public support.

(With inputs from agencies.)