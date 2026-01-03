Left Menu

Bihar to Celebrate 'Adhyatmikta Diwas' Honoring Swami Vivekananda

The Bihar government will celebrate Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary as 'Adhyatmikta Diwas' on January 12. An essay competition will honor his Chicago address with cash prizes. The celebration underscores the growing religious consciousness in Bihar, highlighted by increased temple visits, particularly among the youth.

The Bihar government has announced plans to celebrate Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary on January 12, designating it as 'Adhyatmikta Diwas.'

According to an official statement by Bihar State Religious Trust Council chairman Ranbir Nandan, the event will take place at Ravindra Bhavan, Patna, and will feature an essay competition centered on Swami Vivekananda's historic Chicago address. Prizes include Rs 25,000 for first place, Rs 15,000 for second, and Rs 11,000 for third, along with ten consolation prizes.

Nandan emphasized the increasing strength of religious consciousness in Bihar, noting that significant numbers of devotees, particularly youth, are visiting temples despite the 'English New Year.' He credited the rejuvenation of religious sites to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, citing improvements to major sites like the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath.

