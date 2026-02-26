North Korea's Nuclear Ambitions and Geopolitical Maneuvering
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared his nuclear-armed nation capable of destroying South Korea if threatened, while showing a willingness to engage in dialogue with Washington. During a ruling party congress, he outlined plans to develop new weapons systems, including intercontinental ballistic missiles, solidifying North Korea's status as a nuclear power.
In a bold assertion, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced that his country holds the capability to "completely destroy" South Korea, should its security be jeopardized. While he continues to resist engagement with Seoul, Kim indicated openness to discussions with Washington.
At a recent ruling party congress, Kim detailed his government's strategic objectives for the next five years. The agenda includes the development of advanced weaponry, such as intercontinental ballistic missiles, which could potentially launch from underwater platforms, as well as an expanded stockpile of tactical nuclear arms targeting South Korea.
Kim affirmed that the rapid advancement of North Korea's nuclear and missile capabilities has irrevocably solidified its position as a nuclear weapons state. He further demanded the United States to abandon its perceived "hostile" stance towards North Korea, setting this as a condition for restarting long-stalled diplomatic dialogues.
