Left Menu

North Korea's Nuclear Ambitions and Geopolitical Maneuvering

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared his nuclear-armed nation capable of destroying South Korea if threatened, while showing a willingness to engage in dialogue with Washington. During a ruling party congress, he outlined plans to develop new weapons systems, including intercontinental ballistic missiles, solidifying North Korea's status as a nuclear power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 26-02-2026 05:07 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 05:07 IST
North Korea's Nuclear Ambitions and Geopolitical Maneuvering
Kim Jong Un
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a bold assertion, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced that his country holds the capability to "completely destroy" South Korea, should its security be jeopardized. While he continues to resist engagement with Seoul, Kim indicated openness to discussions with Washington.

At a recent ruling party congress, Kim detailed his government's strategic objectives for the next five years. The agenda includes the development of advanced weaponry, such as intercontinental ballistic missiles, which could potentially launch from underwater platforms, as well as an expanded stockpile of tactical nuclear arms targeting South Korea.

Kim affirmed that the rapid advancement of North Korea's nuclear and missile capabilities has irrevocably solidified its position as a nuclear weapons state. He further demanded the United States to abandon its perceived "hostile" stance towards North Korea, setting this as a condition for restarting long-stalled diplomatic dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Eases Restrictions on Venezuelan Oil Sales to Cuba Amid Fuel Crisis

U.S. Eases Restrictions on Venezuelan Oil Sales to Cuba Amid Fuel Crisis

 Global
2
Hilary Knight Calls Out Trump's Joke, Celebrates Women's Olympic Hockey Success

Hilary Knight Calls Out Trump's Joke, Celebrates Women's Olympic Hockey Succ...

 Global
3
AI Fears Shake Financial Markets: Is the Panic Justified?

AI Fears Shake Financial Markets: Is the Panic Justified?

 Global
4
Tensions Rise: U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks Set in Geneva Amid Missile Threats

Tensions Rise: U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks Set in Geneva Amid Missile Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026