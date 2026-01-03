Return of the Sacred: Buddha's Relics Back Home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the universal wisdom of Bhagwan Buddha, stating that the path shown by Buddha belongs to all humanity. Speaking during the inauguration of an international exposition, Modi emphasized that the sacred Piprahwa Relics are revered artefacts significant to India's heritage.

Discovered in 1898, the Piprahwa Relics mark a crucial aspect of the archaeological study of early Buddhism. Modi stressed that these are not just artefacts but vital components of India's cultural and spiritual history. During the event, he acknowledged the presence of Buddhist scholars, diplomats, and other distinguished guests.

Expressing gratitude towards the Godrej Group, Modi applauded their role in bringing the relics back to India, highlighting the significance of these historically significant deposits connected to Bhagwan Buddha and the ancient site of Kapilavastu.

