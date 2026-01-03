Left Menu

Return of the Sacred: Buddha's Relics Back Home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the universal significance of Bhagwan Buddha and inaugurated an exhibition showcasing the Piprahwa Relics. These relics, discovered in 1898, symbolize India's rich heritage and are connected to Buddha's early life. Modi thanked the Godrej Group for helping return these artefacts to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 13:13 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 13:13 IST
Return of the Sacred: Buddha's Relics Back Home
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the universal wisdom of Bhagwan Buddha, stating that the path shown by Buddha belongs to all humanity. Speaking during the inauguration of an international exposition, Modi emphasized that the sacred Piprahwa Relics are revered artefacts significant to India's heritage.

Discovered in 1898, the Piprahwa Relics mark a crucial aspect of the archaeological study of early Buddhism. Modi stressed that these are not just artefacts but vital components of India's cultural and spiritual history. During the event, he acknowledged the presence of Buddhist scholars, diplomats, and other distinguished guests.

Expressing gratitude towards the Godrej Group, Modi applauded their role in bringing the relics back to India, highlighting the significance of these historically significant deposits connected to Bhagwan Buddha and the ancient site of Kapilavastu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Telangana Abolishes Controversial Two-Child Norm for Local Polls

Telangana Abolishes Controversial Two-Child Norm for Local Polls

 India
2
CJI Surya Kant Lays Foundation for Judicial Infrastructure Boost in Bihar

CJI Surya Kant Lays Foundation for Judicial Infrastructure Boost in Bihar

 India
3
Explosive Tensions: U.S. Strikes in Venezuela Amid Conflict Over Resources

Explosive Tensions: U.S. Strikes in Venezuela Amid Conflict Over Resources

 Global
4
IndiGo Boosts Regional Connectivity with Puducherry Expansion

IndiGo Boosts Regional Connectivity with Puducherry Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026