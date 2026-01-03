PM Modi to Showcase Buddha’s Sacred Relics in Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate an exhibition displaying the Piprahwa relics linked to Buddha. These include bone fragments, a sandstone coffer, and other offerings. The exhibition highlights gems and ornaments excavated from northern India in the 19th century, underscoring historical and cultural significance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to unveil a significant exhibition in Delhi. The display centers on the ancient Piprahwa relics, including bone fragments believed to belong to Buddha.
The artifacts also include a sandstone coffer and a collection of ornaments and gemstones dating back to the late 19th century.
This exposition not only honors cultural heritage but also serves to strengthen international historical ties.
