NCC to Train Cadets as Disaster Responders and Cyber Warriors

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is set to train 1 lakh cadets as first responders for natural disasters, a move announced by NCC Director General, Lt Gen Virendra Vats.

These cadets, termed Yuva Apda Mitras, will be integrated into a national database to aid the nation during crises. The NCC is also developing drone and counter-drone training hubs.

Simultaneously, the NCC plans to create a cadre of 10,000 'cyber warriors' to bolster digital defenses. Lt Gen Vats also revealed that the upcoming 2026 Republic Day Parade will feature NCC parade commanders wielding swords, highlighting a historic first.

(With inputs from agencies.)