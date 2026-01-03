Left Menu

NCC to Train Cadets as Disaster Responders and Cyber Warriors

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) will train 100,000 cadets as first responders for natural disasters. Known as Yuva Apda Mitras, they'll be linked to a national database. Additionally, 10,000 cadets will become 'cyber warriors', and parade commanders will carry swords in the 2026 Republic Day Parade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 13:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is set to train 1 lakh cadets as first responders for natural disasters, a move announced by NCC Director General, Lt Gen Virendra Vats.

These cadets, termed Yuva Apda Mitras, will be integrated into a national database to aid the nation during crises. The NCC is also developing drone and counter-drone training hubs.

Simultaneously, the NCC plans to create a cadre of 10,000 'cyber warriors' to bolster digital defenses. Lt Gen Vats also revealed that the upcoming 2026 Republic Day Parade will feature NCC parade commanders wielding swords, highlighting a historic first.

(With inputs from agencies.)

