NCC: Building a Resilient Force of First Responders and Cyber Warriors

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) aims to train one lakh cadets as first responders for natural disasters and establish 'cyber warriors' for digital defense. The initiative includes training hubs across the country, with cadets integrating into the national database for better resource allocation and response.

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is set to significantly enhance its role in national emergency response and cyber defense. The NCC plans to train one lakh cadets to become first responders in natural disasters, as well as establish ten thousand 'cyber warriors' to strengthen India's digital defense systems.

In cooperation with the National Disaster Management Authority, these efforts will focus on creating 'Yuva Apda Mitras' who will be linked to a national database for rapid deployment. The program marks an ambitious expansion, with aims to increase NCC's strength to 20 lakh cadets by 2028.

Furthermore, the organization is evolving its infrastructural capabilities by setting up training hubs for drone operations and counter-drone measures. The upcoming Republic Day Camp will showcase these initiatives, with international cadets and military leaders in attendance to evaluate progress.

