Epic New Year Bash by Country Club Unites Generations Across India

Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Ltd., a prominent name in India's lifestyle and hospitality sector, hosted Asia's largest coordinated New Year celebration in 2026. With over two million members, the Country Club group aimed to strengthen family bonds across generations with elaborate events at 10 centers nationwide.

From Hyderabad's 'War of DJs' to Mumbai's star-studded gathering, each event boasted live music, gourmet dining, and cultural performances. Country Club's signature experience was consistent throughout, creating a unique blend of entertainment and a familial atmosphere.

The celebrations marked Country Club's ambitions in family-centric hospitality, expanding its reach through a franchise model while continuing to deliver inclusive and luxurious experiences. This milestone event underscored Country Club's commitment to community building and the spirit of togetherness.

(With inputs from agencies.)