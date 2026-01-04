U.S. Raid on Maduro Sparks Global Tensions and Uncertainty

In a bold and contentious maneuver, the United States captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, seeking to exert control over the country's vast oil reserves. The operation, conducted at the behest of President Donald Trump, involved U.S. Special Forces and led to Maduro's detention in New York.

The move has sparked significant international criticism, recalling historical concerns over U.S. interventions in Latin America and beyond. It has led to questions about the legality of such an action and possible repercussions on Venezuela's stability.

As political tensions rise, Trump's future plans for overseeing Venezuela remain vague. The geopolitical landscape is fraught with uncertainty, leaving experts and the international community debating the implications of this audacious act.

(With inputs from agencies.)