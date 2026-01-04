Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Quarry Rockfall in Odisha's Dhenkanal District

A tragic rockfall accident at a stone quarry in Odisha's Dhenkanal district has left several feared dead. Rescue operations are underway as local authorities investigate the cause and ensure workers' safety. The incident garnered attention from state leadership, urging prompt action and a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-01-2026 11:10 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 11:10 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Quarry Rockfall in Odisha's Dhenkanal District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic rock collapse occurred at a stone quarry in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, resulting in several casualties, as reported by local officials on Sunday. The incident happened on Saturday evening as workers were drilling and exploring the quarry near Gopalpur village.

Authorities have yet to determine the number of trapped workers and the cause of the incident. Local fire service teams, along with the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and dog squads, have been deployed for rescue operations, according to a fire service officer.

Dhenkanal Collector Ashish Ishwar Patil and SP Abhinav Sonkar are overseeing the rescue efforts. Opposition Leader Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolences and urged for a comprehensive investigation into the worker safety measures and the incident's circumstances, emphasizing the urgency of rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Lead Assam's Congress Election Push

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Lead Assam's Congress Election Push

 India
2
Police Inspector Caught in Corruption Scandal

Police Inspector Caught in Corruption Scandal

 India
3
Iranian Protesters at a Crossroads as Tensions Mount Nationwide

Iranian Protesters at a Crossroads as Tensions Mount Nationwide

 France
4
Tragedy Strikes: Man with Epilepsy Falls Into Bonfire

Tragedy Strikes: Man with Epilepsy Falls Into Bonfire

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026