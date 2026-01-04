Tragedy Strikes: Quarry Rockfall in Odisha's Dhenkanal District

A catastrophic rock collapse occurred at a stone quarry in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, resulting in several casualties, as reported by local officials on Sunday. The incident happened on Saturday evening as workers were drilling and exploring the quarry near Gopalpur village.

Authorities have yet to determine the number of trapped workers and the cause of the incident. Local fire service teams, along with the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and dog squads, have been deployed for rescue operations, according to a fire service officer.

Dhenkanal Collector Ashish Ishwar Patil and SP Abhinav Sonkar are overseeing the rescue efforts. Opposition Leader Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolences and urged for a comprehensive investigation into the worker safety measures and the incident's circumstances, emphasizing the urgency of rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)