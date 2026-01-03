Param Vir Sagar Yatra: Honoring India's Unsung Heroes at NCC PM Rally 2026

In an emblematic showcase of national pride, soil collected from the renowned Andaman and Nicobar Islands by NCC cadets will be presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the National Cadet Corps PM Rally on January 28. This unique gesture pays homage to Param Vir Chakra awardees.

NCC cadets took part in five distinct expeditions, including a notable running-cum-sailing journey in Lakshadweep and three cyclothons. These undertakings, set to be acknowledged by the Prime Minister, symbolize a tribute to national unity and sacrifices made for India's security and progress.

The Republic Day Camp 2026, kicked off on December 30 at the Delhi Cantonment, saw the participation of 2,406 cadets. Among them, 898 were girls, all engaged in educational and adventurous activities. Vice President C P Radhakrishnan is scheduled to inaugurate the event.