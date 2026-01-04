Left Menu

Political Unrest: Chaotic Race for Civic Poll Tickets in Maharashtra

Intense competition among ticket aspirants in Maharashtra's upcoming civic polls led to extreme measures, including theft and deception, to secure party nominations. Notable incidents involved the destruction and alleged theft of nomination forms, raising questions about candidate conduct and highlighting political tensions at a grassroots level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 16:22 IST
Political Unrest: Chaotic Race for Civic Poll Tickets in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

In the dense weave of grassroots political strategies, the race for civic poll nominations in Maharashtra took a chaotic turn. Aspirants vying for tickets resorted to extreme measures, revealing the cutthroat nature of local politics.

Among the highlights, Uddhav Kamble of the Shiv Sena captured headlines after allegedly tearing and swallowing nomination documents of a rival party member in Pune. In Mumbai, Shilpa Datta Keluskar, initially a nominee for the BJP, surprised party officials by filing her nomination, leading to allegations of theft and a police complaint.

As the nomination deadline approached, tensions flared in Nashik with BJP activists allegedly pursuing documents by force and digging into past remarks to discredit opponents. A last-minute scramble in Nagpur saw supporters locking a candidate at home to prevent withdrawal. The elections for 29 civic corporations are scheduled for January 15, with voting results expected the following day.

TRENDING

1
Amanda Serrano Shines in Puerto Rico Homecoming Fight

Amanda Serrano Shines in Puerto Rico Homecoming Fight

 Global
2
North Korea's Missile Launch Amidst Rising Global Tensions

North Korea's Missile Launch Amidst Rising Global Tensions

 Global
3
RSS Convenes National Meeting to Chart Centenary Celebrations

RSS Convenes National Meeting to Chart Centenary Celebrations

 India
4
Unprecedented Tobacco Tax Hike Risks Surging Illicit Trade

Unprecedented Tobacco Tax Hike Risks Surging Illicit Trade

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026