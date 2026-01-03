Devotion and Discipline: The Vibrant Scene of Magh Mela 2023

The annual Magh Mela has transformed Prayagraj into a vibrant festival scene, attracting thousands of religious devotees. The Sangam bank was filled with rows of tents, saffron banners, and devotional tunes echoing through loudspeakers, capturing the attention of visitors who gathered for a spiritual cleansing dip.

Devotees arrived at the gathering at dawn, braving chilly winter air with faith. Many pilgrims, after long journeys, expressed their spiritual peace achieved by taking a dip in these revered waters. Security and organizing volunteers played crucial roles in managing the crowds and ensuring the safety of attendees.

In preparation for the massive influx of pilgrims, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday night, reviewed safety plans, stressing the importance of health services, sanitation, and security. Authorities maintain strict guidelines for crowd control, water safety, and public convenience during the month-long festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)