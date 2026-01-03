Massive Turnout for Holy Dip: Magh Mela Begins with Paush Purnima

Lakhs of devotees from across various walks of life, including the elderly and children, took part in the traditional dip in the icy waters of the Sangam during the Paush Purnima, marking the start of the Magh Mela on Saturday.

With the initiation of the month-long 'Kalpavas', believed to offer absolution from sins, devotees commit to a daily regime of bathing twice in the Ganga and consuming a single meal, while dedicating their remaining time to meditation and worshipping their deities.

The Magh Mela authorities reported that around 9 lakh devotees took the holy dip by 10 am. Notably, Acharya Rajendra Mishra highlighted that approximately 5 lakh devotees are beginning their 'Kalpavas' today. Despite the biting cold, the number of devotees is expected to increase as the day progresses.

As 'Paush Purnima' bathing is anticipated to continue throughout the day, Rajendra Paliwal, president of the Prayag Dham Sangh, expects the count of devotees to touch 20 lakh by evening. The auspicious time is till 4 pm, after which Kalpavasis will pledge their 'Kalpavas' at the fair.

Prayagraj Divisional Commissioner Soumya Agarwal estimates that 20-30 lakh devotees will participate in the ritual by the day's end. Ten bathing ghats and nine pontoon bridges have been constructed for their convenience, allowing a more comfortable and peaceful bathing experience.

First-time enhancements at the Magh Mela include a separate township for the pilgrims, 'Prayagwal', ensuring expansive accommodations spread over 950 bighas, located opposite the Nagvasuki Temple.

Additional auspicious bathing occasions in the ongoing Magh Mela 2026 include Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, Basant Panchami, Maghi Purnima, and Mahashivratri.

