Star-Studded Milano Cortina and Courtroom Victory for 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Laura Pausini will perform at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony, showcasing Italian music talent on a global stage. Meanwhile, the US federal appeals court confirmed that 'Top Gun: Maverick' did not violate copyright laws concerning an inspiring 1983 article, supporting its originality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 18:27 IST
Laura Pausini, one of Italy's most renowned singers, is set to headline the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. Known for her global appeal, Pausini's participation underlines Italy's musical prowess on an international platform.

In a significant legal decision, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena, California, ruled in favor of 'Top Gun: Maverick.' The court determined that the 2022 film, starring Tom Cruise, did not infringe upon a 1983 magazine article by Ehud Yonay, which inspired the original 1986 film.

This ruling affirms the creative distinctiveness of 'Maverick' and allows Paramount Pictures to continue benefiting from the movie's commercial success without fearing copyright repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

