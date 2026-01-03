Star-Studded Milano Cortina and Courtroom Victory for 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Laura Pausini, one of Italy's most renowned singers, is set to headline the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. Known for her global appeal, Pausini's participation underlines Italy's musical prowess on an international platform.

In a significant legal decision, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena, California, ruled in favor of 'Top Gun: Maverick.' The court determined that the 2022 film, starring Tom Cruise, did not infringe upon a 1983 magazine article by Ehud Yonay, which inspired the original 1986 film.

This ruling affirms the creative distinctiveness of 'Maverick' and allows Paramount Pictures to continue benefiting from the movie's commercial success without fearing copyright repercussions.

