Historic First: 78th Army Day Parade to Go Public in Jaipur

The 78th Army Day Parade will be held publicly for the first time in Jaipur, India, on January 15, departing from tradition. Officials emphasize the event's significance for Rajasthan and India, with efforts underway to ensure public participation and smooth execution through coordinated security and logistical arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-01-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 20:29 IST
For the first time in India, the 78th Army Day Parade will be held in a public setting outside a cantonment area, with the event scheduled to take place in Jaipur on January 15, officials confirmed.

This significant shift from tradition was highlighted in a meeting overseen by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Bhaskar A Sawant, who expressed pride for Rajasthan and the nation.

Naveen Jain, Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department, noted the historic nature of the parade and stressed the efforts led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to encourage public participation and accessibility. Detailed planning ensures significant public involvement with security measures coordinated between multiple agencies.

