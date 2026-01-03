Historic First: 78th Army Day Parade to Go Public in Jaipur

For the first time in India, the 78th Army Day Parade will be held in a public setting outside a cantonment area, with the event scheduled to take place in Jaipur on January 15, officials confirmed.

This significant shift from tradition was highlighted in a meeting overseen by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Bhaskar A Sawant, who expressed pride for Rajasthan and the nation.

Naveen Jain, Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department, noted the historic nature of the parade and stressed the efforts led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to encourage public participation and accessibility. Detailed planning ensures significant public involvement with security measures coordinated between multiple agencies.