Jana Nayagan Trailer Sparks Massive Fan Celebrations

The much-anticipated trailer for 'Jana Nayagan', featuring actor-politician Vijay, was released on Saturday on YouTube. The high-energy trailer, clocking in at two minutes and 52 seconds, was made available in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, quickly amassing millions of views.

Die-hard fans of Vijay celebrated the trailer's release with fervor, especially in Chennai and Madurai, where gatherings outside theaters saw fans performing 'paal abishekam'—a ritual involving pouring milk—on posters and cutouts of the actor.

KVN Productions announced the star-studded film is set for a global theatrical release on January 9. Directed by H. Vinoth and featuring music by Anirudh Ravichander, expectations are high following a successful audio launch in Malaysia. Vijay's involvement in politics has further increased the film's anticipation.

