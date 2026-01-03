Left Menu

Himachal's Craft Triumph: Shawls Weave Into World Records

Himachal Pradesh's shawl industry has entered the Guinness World Records by showcasing over 4,000 hand-woven shawls at an MSME Fest. The event highlights the craftsmanship of local weavers, securing global recognition for traditional handloom products made by self-help groups and entrepreneurs from across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 03-01-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 22:00 IST
Himachal's Craft Triumph: Shawls Weave Into World Records
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh has spun its traditional charm into the global spotlight as its shawl industry lands a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. Over 4,000 hand-woven shawls were exhibited at the MSME Fest, a milestone praised by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The event not only celebrated the intricate artistry from districts such as Kullu, Kinnaur, and Chamba but also provided local weavers with a platform to connect with national and international markets. Each shawl, handcrafted from Khadi and bearing handloom certifications, stands as a testament to the state's rich cultural heritage.

In a bid to bolster the state's MSMEs, the government has secured investments worth thousands of crores, promising robust development and employment prospects for local artisans and small business owners. The festival marks a significant leap for Himachal's economy, blending tradition with global outreach.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Ousts Maduro in Sudden Operation: A New Era for Venezuela?

U.S. Ousts Maduro in Sudden Operation: A New Era for Venezuela?

 Global
2
Raising the Bar: AFI Announces Tougher Qualification for 2026 Asian Games

Raising the Bar: AFI Announces Tougher Qualification for 2026 Asian Games

 India
3
U.S. Action in Venezuela Sparks U.N. Concerns

U.S. Action in Venezuela Sparks U.N. Concerns

 Global
4
Next mayor of Mumbai will be Marathi and Hindu, says Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Next mayor of Mumbai will be Marathi and Hindu, says Maharashtra Chief Minis...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026