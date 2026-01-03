Himachal's Craft Triumph: Shawls Weave Into World Records

Himachal Pradesh has spun its traditional charm into the global spotlight as its shawl industry lands a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. Over 4,000 hand-woven shawls were exhibited at the MSME Fest, a milestone praised by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The event not only celebrated the intricate artistry from districts such as Kullu, Kinnaur, and Chamba but also provided local weavers with a platform to connect with national and international markets. Each shawl, handcrafted from Khadi and bearing handloom certifications, stands as a testament to the state's rich cultural heritage.

In a bid to bolster the state's MSMEs, the government has secured investments worth thousands of crores, promising robust development and employment prospects for local artisans and small business owners. The festival marks a significant leap for Himachal's economy, blending tradition with global outreach.