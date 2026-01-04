Left Menu

Folk Singer's Controversial Comments Spark Investigation

Folk singer Neha Singh Rathore appeared at Hazratganj police station for questioning about her comments on the Pahalgam terror attack. Her presence followed a rejected anticipatory bail plea and rumors of arrest. The case involves allegedly baseless and anti-national comments on social media targeting political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-01-2026 00:06 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 00:06 IST
Folk singer Neha Singh Rathore was questioned at Hazratganj police station on Saturday regarding her controversial comments on the Pahalgam terror attack, according to officials. The police summoned Rathore as part of an ongoing investigation into her social media posts, which some allege are baseless and anti-national.

Rathore's recent visit follows the rejection of her anticipatory bail plea by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court. Her comments were said to target key political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. An FIR was filed against her at the Hazratganj station on April 27.

Rathore, accompanied by her husband, explained her delayed appearance was due to health issues. Although rumors of her arrest circulated online, police clarified she was merely there to provide a statement, which is standard procedure in such cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

