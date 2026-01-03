Court Grants Anticipatory Bail in High-Profile Assault Case

The Thiruvananthapuram Principal District and Sessions Court has granted anticipatory bail to Joby Joseph, the second accused in a case involving expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. Mamkootathil is charged with the sexual assault of a woman and allegedly forcing her to terminate her pregnancy.

Joseph is accused of supplying the victim with abortion pills, allegedly acting on Mamkootathil's instructions. Despite Joseph's denial in court, the prosecution presented substantial evidence against him, citing witness statements.

The court, after thorough consideration, has mandated that Joseph refrain from influencing witnesses and tampering with evidence. He has been ordered to cooperate with the ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, Mamkootathil's anticipatory bail plea was denied, prompting him to petition the Kerala High Court, which is set to review the case on January 7.