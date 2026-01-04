Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Generous Pongal Celebration: Rs 3,000 Cash Gift Boost

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a Rs 3,000 cash gift for the Pongal festival to rice ration card holders and Sri Lankan Tamil families in rehabilitation camps. This gift, along with a hamper, benefits over 2.22 crore families, totaling an expenditure of Rs 6,936.17 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-01-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 18:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to boost the festive spirit, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has unveiled a Rs 3,000 cash gift for the upcoming Pongal harvest festival. This generous initiative targets rice ration card holders and residents of Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps, promising them not just cash, but also a traditional festival hamper.

The government disclosed that over 2.22 crore rice-card holders and rehabilitation camp inhabitants will benefit from this largesse. An official statement highlighted that the combined cost of the cash and hampers amounts to Rs 6,936.17 crore, underscoring the administration's commitment to enriching the festival experience.

The state's financial assistance for Pongal has significantly increased over the years, with the latest Rs 3,000 gift setting a new benchmark compared to Rs 100 during the 2011-16 AIADMK tenure. As Tamil Nadu braces for Pongal celebrations on January 15, the festival's significance as a cultural mainstay for Tamils is further emphasized by this gesture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

