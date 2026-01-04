Tamil Nadu's Generous Pongal Celebration: Rs 3,000 Cash Gift Boost
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a Rs 3,000 cash gift for the Pongal festival to rice ration card holders and Sri Lankan Tamil families in rehabilitation camps. This gift, along with a hamper, benefits over 2.22 crore families, totaling an expenditure of Rs 6,936.17 crore.
- Country:
- India
In a move to boost the festive spirit, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has unveiled a Rs 3,000 cash gift for the upcoming Pongal harvest festival. This generous initiative targets rice ration card holders and residents of Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps, promising them not just cash, but also a traditional festival hamper.
The government disclosed that over 2.22 crore rice-card holders and rehabilitation camp inhabitants will benefit from this largesse. An official statement highlighted that the combined cost of the cash and hampers amounts to Rs 6,936.17 crore, underscoring the administration's commitment to enriching the festival experience.
The state's financial assistance for Pongal has significantly increased over the years, with the latest Rs 3,000 gift setting a new benchmark compared to Rs 100 during the 2011-16 AIADMK tenure. As Tamil Nadu braces for Pongal celebrations on January 15, the festival's significance as a cultural mainstay for Tamils is further emphasized by this gesture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah's Bold Prediction for NDA's Tamil Nadu and West Bengal Triumph
Amit Shah lists out BJP, NDA's wins since 2024; says its now the turn of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
Tamil Nadu: Amit Shah lashes out at DMK, calls it led govt most corrupt in country.
NDA will form govt in Tamil Nadu in April 2026, says Amit Shah in Puthukottai.
Can Tamil Nadu progress with an army of corrupt ministers, asks Amit Shah in TN.