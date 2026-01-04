Left Menu

A Living Tribute: Congo's Statue-like Superfan Steals the Spotlight at AFCON

Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, a Congo supporter, gains fame at the Africa Cup of Nations by posing as a statue of Patrice Lumumba. Known as Lumumba Vea, he embodies the national hero’s spirit during games. Despite challenges, Mboladinga is committed to energizing Congo's team and honoring Lumumba's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Casablanca | Updated: 04-01-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 20:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Morocco

In a heartwarming display of fandom, Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, a supporter of Congo, has captured attention at the Africa Cup of Nations by portraying the spirit of Patrice Lumumba, the country's revered independence hero. Though exhausted from media attention, Mboladinga remains unwavering in his unique tribute.

Known as Lumumba Vea for his striking resemblance to the slain leader, Mboladinga stands still throughout each game, mirroring the iconic statue of Lumumba in Kinshasa. He believes this unwavering pose lends strength to the Congolese team.

The enduring image of Patrice Lumumba as a leading nationalist who fought against colonial rule fuels Mboladinga's inspiration. Despite the challenges, he continues his symbolic support, awaiting a chance to meet the players who appreciate his dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

