'One Battle After Another' Dominates at 31st Critics Choice Awards

Paul Thomas Anderson's 'One Battle After Another' wins big at the 31st Critics Choice Awards, claiming Best Picture, Director, and Adapted Screenplay. The ceremony also honored Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein,' 'Adolescence,' 'The Pitt,' and performances by top talents including Leonardo DiCaprio and Stephen Graham.

Leonardo DiCaprio in 'One Battle After Another' (Photo/Instagram/@warnerbros). Image Credit: ANI
In a night celebrating cinematic and television excellence, 'One Battle After Another,' a subversive comedy driven by radical politics, emerged as the Best Picture at the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards, according to Variety. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film also clinched awards for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein' secured four accolades, with its standout, Jacob Elordi, taking home Best Supporting Actor for his gripping portrayal of the Creature. Meanwhile, 'Adolescence,' a murder mystery told in a single shot, mirrored the triumph with four awards, including Best Limited Series.

Television successes included 'The Pitt,' winning Best Drama Series, and 'The Studio,' scoring Best Comedy Series. Jean Smart and Janelle James were among the major acting awardees, while Jessie Buckley and Timothee Chalamet shined in film categories. The ceremonies were held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, hosted by Chelsea Handler for the fourth year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

