Left Menu

'The Pitt' and 'Adolescence' Triumph at 2026 Critics Choice Awards

'The Pitt' emerged as the standout winner at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, clinching the Best Drama Series title. Lead actor Noah Wyle won Best Actor, and Katherine LaNasa secured Best Supporting Actress. 'Adolescence' excelled in the limited series category, winning key awards for its cast, marking an unforgettable awards night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 12:01 IST
'The Pitt' and 'Adolescence' Triumph at 2026 Critics Choice Awards
The Pitt Cast (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'The Pitt' dominated the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, capturing the coveted Best Drama Series award and outshining rivals like 'Alien: Earth' and 'Severance.'

Noah Wyle, the show's lead, was honored with the Best Actor accolade, a testimony to his compelling performance.

Katherine LaNasa's portrayal of Dana Evans earned her the Best Supporting Actress award, further solidifying 'The Pitt's' triumph.

Meanwhile, limited series 'Adolescence' also celebrated significant achievements, securing the Best Limited Series title.

Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, and Erin Doherty swept the acting awards for their roles in 'Adolescence,' cementing its success.

The evening was commemorated at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, where industry elites gathered to honor film and television excellence.

TRENDING

1
Lalu Prasad Yadav Faces Legal Battle: Delhi High Court Seeks CBI's Response

Lalu Prasad Yadav Faces Legal Battle: Delhi High Court Seeks CBI's Response

 India
2
Delhi Government's Bold Moves Amidst Administrative Challenges

Delhi Government's Bold Moves Amidst Administrative Challenges

 India
3
Tragic Collision: Beer-Laden Lorry Overturns in Karnataka

Tragic Collision: Beer-Laden Lorry Overturns in Karnataka

 India
4
Controversy Unfolds: CBI Probe Recommended for Alleged FCRA Violations in Kerala NGO Project

Controversy Unfolds: CBI Probe Recommended for Alleged FCRA Violations in Ke...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agroforestry as a Nature-Based Solution for Climate Resilience and Food Security

Measuring Jobs Beyond Employment: How Task-Based Data Reveals the Future of Work

Cash-Based Support for Sexual and Reproductive Health When Crises Disrupt Health Systems

The Cost of Healthy Eating in India and Why Millions Still Cannot Afford Nutritious Diets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026