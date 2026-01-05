'The Pitt' and 'Adolescence' Triumph at 2026 Critics Choice Awards

'The Pitt' dominated the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, capturing the coveted Best Drama Series award and outshining rivals like 'Alien: Earth' and 'Severance.'

Noah Wyle, the show's lead, was honored with the Best Actor accolade, a testimony to his compelling performance.

Katherine LaNasa's portrayal of Dana Evans earned her the Best Supporting Actress award, further solidifying 'The Pitt's' triumph.

Meanwhile, limited series 'Adolescence' also celebrated significant achievements, securing the Best Limited Series title.

Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, and Erin Doherty swept the acting awards for their roles in 'Adolescence,' cementing its success.

The evening was commemorated at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, where industry elites gathered to honor film and television excellence.