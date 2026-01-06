Census Preparations Begin in Ladakh with New Directorate Office

In a significant step towards the 2027 Census, Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta opened the Directorate of Census Operations office in Leh. This initiative marks the start of meticulous preparations in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The Union Cabinet's approval last December of an Rs 11,718 crore budget for the nationwide Census sets a historic precedent by including caste enumeration. This comprehensive effort will extend a deeper understanding of the region's demographics.

The newly inaugurated office aims to bolster administrative and statistical readiness, underscoring the region's commitment to effectively carrying out this crucial national exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)