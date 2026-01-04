Tragic Loss at Indian Oil: Executive Director's Sudden Demise
Ajay Garg, a senior official at Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, tragically died by suicide at his residence in Noida. The 55-year-old executive director jumped from the 17th floor, leaving a note and devastating his family. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking incident.
- Country:
- India
Ajay Garg, a respected executive director at Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, met a tragic end in Noida. The 55-year-old allegedly died by suicide, leaping from the 17th floor of his residential building in Sector 104, as per police reports.
Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shavya Goyal, stated that a suicide note was recovered from Garg's possession, and an investigation to uncover the details behind the incident is ongoing.
Authorities revealed that Garg was conversing with his wife on the phone moments before his tragic fall, promising to return shortly. Despite immediate medical attention, he was declared deceased upon arrival at the hospital. The police are now delving into all aspects to understand this sorrowful event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
