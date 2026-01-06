Left Menu

EU Pushes for Mercosur Trade Deal Amidst Italy's Hesitations

The European Union is set to hold urgent discussions with agriculture ministers to secure approval for a free trade deal with the Mercosur bloc. Concerns from Italy and France, regarding an influx of cheap commodities, have delayed the agreement. EU Commission promises increased funding support for farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 22:42 IST
EU Pushes for Mercosur Trade Deal Amidst Italy's Hesitations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is rallying agriculture ministers for urgent talks as it seeks to secure approval for a controversial free trade agreement with the Mercosur bloc. Italy and France have raised concerns over a surge in inexpensive imports like beef and sugar, stalling the deal's progress.

To counter these apprehensions, the European Commission is offering reassurances about future funding for farmers through the Common Agricultural Policy. A proposed 6.3 billion euro crisis fund aims to sweeten the deal, though some countries remain uneasy about the merging of regional cohesion and CAP funds in the upcoming budget.

With Germany and Spain leading the charge, the EU aims to garner enough support from member states to move forward with the deal, potentially signing as early as January. Italy's position remains crucial, as negotiations hinge on ensuring imported goods adhere to the EU's rigorous health and environmental standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kuki-Zo Council Reaffirms Demand for Separate Administration

Kuki-Zo Council Reaffirms Demand for Separate Administration

 India
2
Green Light for EU-Mercosur Agreement: A Game-Changer in Global Trade

Green Light for EU-Mercosur Agreement: A Game-Changer in Global Trade

 Global
3
Nagaland's New Push for Law Enforcement: Unveiling Infrastructure Upgrades

Nagaland's New Push for Law Enforcement: Unveiling Infrastructure Upgrades

 India
4
Teeing Up Innovation: The Women's Tech-Driven Golf League

Teeing Up Innovation: The Women's Tech-Driven Golf League

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026