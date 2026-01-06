Left Menu

Russia Backs Venezuela Amid Leadership Change

Russia expressed strong support for Venezuela as Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as the acting president following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized the need for Venezuela's sovereignty amidst external threats and committed to supporting the country's peaceful development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-01-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 22:49 IST
Russia Backs Venezuela Amid Leadership Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia on Tuesday expressed strong support for Venezuelan authorities as Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez assumed the role of acting president. This follows a US military operation that resulted in the detention of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife on federal charges.

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement endorsing Rodriguez's appointment, viewing it as essential for Venezuela's stability and development in the face of perceived external aggressive actions. The ministry acknowledged the interim government's commitment to maintaining unity and following national laws.

Moscow reiterated its solidarity with Venezuela, expressing readiness to assist in overcoming the nation's challenges and asserting Venezuela's right to self-determination without foreign interference.

TRENDING

1
Teeing Up Innovation: The Women's Tech-Driven Golf League

Teeing Up Innovation: The Women's Tech-Driven Golf League

 Global
2
Political Turmoil: Allegations and Denials in Uttarakhand

Political Turmoil: Allegations and Denials in Uttarakhand

 India
3
Wildlife at Risk: Maharashtra's Controversial Mining Project

Wildlife at Risk: Maharashtra's Controversial Mining Project

 India
4
FTSE 100 Climbs to Record High Amid Healthcare Stock Surge

FTSE 100 Climbs to Record High Amid Healthcare Stock Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026