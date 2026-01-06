Russia Backs Venezuela Amid Leadership Change
Russia expressed strong support for Venezuela as Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as the acting president following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized the need for Venezuela's sovereignty amidst external threats and committed to supporting the country's peaceful development.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia on Tuesday expressed strong support for Venezuelan authorities as Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez assumed the role of acting president. This follows a US military operation that resulted in the detention of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife on federal charges.
The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement endorsing Rodriguez's appointment, viewing it as essential for Venezuela's stability and development in the face of perceived external aggressive actions. The ministry acknowledged the interim government's commitment to maintaining unity and following national laws.
Moscow reiterated its solidarity with Venezuela, expressing readiness to assist in overcoming the nation's challenges and asserting Venezuela's right to self-determination without foreign interference.
