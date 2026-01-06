Italy Drops Opposition to Mercosur Trade Deal

Italy has announced its intent to vote in favor of the Mercosur trade deal during Friday's European Union ambassadors' meeting. This marks a change from Rome's earlier stance against the agreement, according to an EU source.

On Tuesday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed approval of the European Commission's efforts to enhance support for farmers. These efforts are seen as crucial as the EU approaches sensitive negotiations on the long-postponed Mercosur trade deal.

