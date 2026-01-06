Italy Drops Opposition to Mercosur Trade Deal
Italy will support the Mercosur trade agreement in an upcoming EU meeting, abandoning its previous resistance. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has acknowledged the European Commission's initiatives to strengthen support for farmers, which influenced Italy's shift in stance ahead of critical negotiations.
Italy has announced its intent to vote in favor of the Mercosur trade deal during Friday's European Union ambassadors' meeting. This marks a change from Rome's earlier stance against the agreement, according to an EU source.
On Tuesday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed approval of the European Commission's efforts to enhance support for farmers. These efforts are seen as crucial as the EU approaches sensitive negotiations on the long-postponed Mercosur trade deal.
