Rasha Thadani's Song 'Uyi Amma' Celebrates One Year of Love

Bollywood's rising star, Rasha Thadani, took to social media to express gratitude to fans for the warm reception of her debut song 'Uyi Amma' from the film 'Azaad'.

To mark the song's first anniversary, Thadani shared exclusive behind-the-scenes videos from its shoot, celebrating a year since it resonated with audiences. The track, composed by Amit Trivedi with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and vocals by Madhubanti Bagchi, gained significant popularity since its release in 'Azaad'.

Expressing her gratitude, Thadani also acknowledged the contributions of her colleagues, thanking them for their support in bringing the project to life. Her next project, 'Laikey Laikaa', will see her star alongside Abhay Verma.