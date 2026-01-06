Global Tensions Escalate Over Venezuela US Military Action
Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez criticized the U.S. raid to capture Venezuelan President Maduro, calling it a violation of international law aimed at regime change. Sanchez emphasized Spain's non-recognition of Maduro's election due to its illegitimacy and rejected any military intervention for seizing resources. Tensions remain high as both countries hold firm.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has criticized the United States, calling its military action in Venezuela a "terrible and very dangerous precedent." The operation aimed to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, and Sanchez accused Washington of seeking regime change to control Venezuela's energy resources.
Sanchez clarified that Spain never recognized Maduro's government due to illegitimate elections and criticized the military intervention as a violation of international law. He stressed that Spain cannot support an illegal action aimed at seizing another country's natural resources under the guise of regime change.
Tensions continue as U.S. officials, including former President Donald Trump, claim Maduro orchestrated the illegal drug trade into the U.S., while Maduro and Caracas officials deny these accusations and demand his release.
(With inputs from agencies.)
