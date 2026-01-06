Left Menu

Global Tensions Escalate Over Venezuela US Military Action

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez criticized the U.S. raid to capture Venezuelan President Maduro, calling it a violation of international law aimed at regime change. Sanchez emphasized Spain's non-recognition of Maduro's election due to its illegitimacy and rejected any military intervention for seizing resources. Tensions remain high as both countries hold firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 23:49 IST
Global Tensions Escalate Over Venezuela US Military Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has criticized the United States, calling its military action in Venezuela a "terrible and very dangerous precedent." The operation aimed to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, and Sanchez accused Washington of seeking regime change to control Venezuela's energy resources.

Sanchez clarified that Spain never recognized Maduro's government due to illegitimate elections and criticized the military intervention as a violation of international law. He stressed that Spain cannot support an illegal action aimed at seizing another country's natural resources under the guise of regime change.

Tensions continue as U.S. officials, including former President Donald Trump, claim Maduro orchestrated the illegal drug trade into the U.S., while Maduro and Caracas officials deny these accusations and demand his release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Venezuela Discuss Crude Oil Exports to Ease Sanctions

U.S. and Venezuela Discuss Crude Oil Exports to Ease Sanctions

 Global
2
Goldman Sachs Leads 2025 in Epic Global Dealmaking

Goldman Sachs Leads 2025 in Epic Global Dealmaking

 Global
3
Blaze Tamed: ONGC's Quick Response to Konaseema Gas Well Fire

Blaze Tamed: ONGC's Quick Response to Konaseema Gas Well Fire

 India
4
Europe Braces for Travel Chaos Amid Severe Snowstorms

Europe Braces for Travel Chaos Amid Severe Snowstorms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026