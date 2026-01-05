Left Menu

Bharathiraja on Steady Road to Recovery: Hospital Update

Celebrated filmmaker Bharathiraja remains stable amidst critical care for a severe lung infection, according to MGM Healthcare. The octogenarian director requires ongoing treatment and close monitoring in the hospital's Critical Care Unit following his admission on December 27.

Noted filmmaker Bharathiraja's condition is stable, as confirmed by a private hospital on Monday. He remains under critical care treatment.

Bharathiraja, who was admitted with a severe lung infection, is receiving treatment in MGM Healthcare's Critical Care Unit. The hospital stated that he is undergoing all necessary treatments for his organ impairments and is being meticulously monitored by medical experts. His condition remains stable, indicating a steady recovery path, yet he will continue to need CCU treatment.

The revered octogenarian director was admitted to the hospital on December 27, indicating an ongoing concern for his health as he continues to receive specialized care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

